20-year-old missing US soldier found deceased

Corporal Hayden Harris, age 20, an infantryman from 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has been found deceased (photo: Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum authorities have confirmed an update regarding reports of a missing soldier.

Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have announced with heavy hearts that Corporal Hayden Harris, age 20, an infantryman from 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has been found deceased.

This is following an investigation to locate Corporal Harris after he was heard from on December 17, 2020 and December 18, 2020 between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Fort Drum & the 10th Mountain Division Acting Senior Commander Brigadier General Brett Funck released statements.

“We are devastated,” stated Brigadier General Brett Funck. “It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great Soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and Family, I hear again and again how he was also – and most importantly – a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this Division and our nation.”

According to Fort Drum, Corporal Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, joined the Army in March 2019. After training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he arrived to Fort Drum, New York, in July 2019.

Corporal Harris received several awards and decorations including two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019.

Corporal Hayden Harris is survived by his mother, father and sister.

To assist with the investigation to locate Corporal Harris, police agencies in multiple states assisted.

Brigadier General Funck added, “our community is far-flung but close-knit. And in very tough times like this, we are especially grateful for the incredible relationships we have with our families, our friends, our community, and our partners.”

The 10th Mountain Division stated that “there was also an incredible response on social media and from news stations in an effort to share Corporal Harris’s picture when his whereabouts were unknown.”