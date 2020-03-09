2 US service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two U.S. service members were killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces, the U.S. military said in a statement Monday.

The military said in a statement the two were killed during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq on Sunday.

The names of the service members were withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the statement said.

No further details were immediately available. The U.S. maintains some 5,200 troops in Iraq on a mission to assist and provide training to Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

There was no immediate comment from Iraqi officials.

