Max Defender 8 App

WFLA Weather App

Features Live interactive radar with tools that let you track the storms around you

Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert

Lightning alerts help keep you safe letting you know when there is lightning nearby

The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead

The latest video forecast from the First Warning Weather team

Current weather conditions for Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg, Florida and anywhere in the US

Customize your forecast by setting up multiple locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more

WFLA.com on Any Device

The full power of WFLA.com on your computer is instantly available for your smartphone, tablet or feature phone — and it’s specifically tailored to your device.

Open WFLA.com on your device’s web browser. There’s no app to download or update, and you’ll get the full experience, instantly, on your iPhone, iPad, Android, eReader or hundreds of other devices. Enjoy rich interactive features, like full-screen video and a mobile-friendly interactive radar, all from the experienced local news team you trust.