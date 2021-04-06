Patrons returning to a Tiger-less The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – He has won this tournament 5 times. A living legend. And when Tiger shows up patrons bring the noise.

Those roars will no doubt be diminished for this Masters.

“I think it’s sad. I hope he makes a recovery.”

“I’m hoping that he can walk again. I’m hoping that we can see him on a golf course again.

“It is unusual. The energy level is a little bit lower.”

This place has certainly seen its share of golfing greats.

“Palmer. Nicklaus. Trevino.”

And even without one of the greatest of all time, people are still looking forward to the tournament.

“I’m just happy to be here and see other players like Bryson DeChambeau.”

“I think there are a lot of really good story lines. The Masters is still the Masters. The best place in the world is still here.”

No matter what the future holds for Tiger Woods, there is a lot of gratitude on these grounds. People thankful for what he’s given to the game and to them.

“I’ll never forget anything he’s done. And he’s set the bar for everybody who’s out here this year.”

“I just hope he still remains a great ambassador for the game. Right? And he continues to grow the game and motivate people who look like me to come out and play.”

The annual champions dinner takes place Tuesday night. Tiger hosted it in November when he was the defending champion. He’s been a big part of it since his first Green Jacket 24 years ago