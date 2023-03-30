EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Cut day of the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway after a one-hour fog delay at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans. At the end of Thursday’s second round, the top-30 plus ties will advance to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Fog rises over the lake on hole No. 18 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: @anwagolf) 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur co-runner up Latanna Stone practices in the fog prior to round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: @anwagolf)

Rose Zhang, a sophomore at Stanford University and the No.1 ranked amateur in women’s golf, enters Thursday with a one-shot lead after carding a bogey-free opening round 66, the lowest round in tournament history.

“I think it shows my game’s in a pretty consistent, good direction,” Zhang said after her round. “Hopefully I can continue like that the next couple days.”

Rose Zhang of the United States lines up a putt on the No.9 green alongside her caddie Haibin Zhang during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

One behind Zhang is Andrea Lignell of Sweden, a senior at Ole Miss who led the Rebels to the 2021 national championship. She was also bogey-free during Wednesday’s first round, carding a 67.

“To be honest, I definitely did not see a 67,” Lignell said. “This is my first time, so I heard it played really tough last year. I expected to score maybe around par. It’s so much fun. It’s unbelievable.”

Andrea Lignell of Sweden chips to the green on the No.18 hole during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae bogeyed her first hole on Wednesday, but recovered to shoot 69 and sits in solo third, three shots back of Zhang at -3.

Jenny Bae of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

“I definitely think that the scores are going to continue to go lower, but I feel like just (Thursday’s) mindset is just going to be the same as (Wednesday),” Bae said. “Just take it hole by hole, and everything else is kind of like an external factor and I kind of can’t control it.”

After Thursday’s round the entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday prior to Saturday’s final round there.

Golf Channel will provide live coverage of Thursday’s second round from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For tee times click here. For live scoring, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.