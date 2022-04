MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new horses to its mounted patrol unit Sunday.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote “Meet Grady & Blue, our newest mounts!”

Grady (left) is a 4-year-old Percheron Taladon Paint cross. Blue (right) is a 10-year-old Morgan cross (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

“Their first beach detail was this weekend,” the tweet added. “They’re still training so if you see them out, make sure to say hi and welcome them!”