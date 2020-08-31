LIVE NOW /
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions

TAMPA (WFLA) — The wireless company Verizon is hiring nearly 1,000 employees in work-from-home positions.

The full-time customer service positions Verizon is hiring in Tampa require a high school diploma or GED.

Anyone interested can learn more about the job description and other requirements on Verizon’s website.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Verizon transitioned over 90% of its employees to work from home. Now, the wireless company is hiring 950 additional customer service employees who will work from home permanently.

