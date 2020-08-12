10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview

The COVID-19 pandemic has created deep financial hardships for millions of American families—many of whom hadn’t recovered from the last recession. Amid record job losses, reduced hours, and wage cuts, the large share of U.S. workers who were already living paycheck to paycheck are now struggling even more to cover basic expenses.

During the Great Recession, the median net worth of families fell sharply, and has yet to fully recover. After peaking in 2007 at $140,000, the median net worth for families with savings dropped to less than $84,000 in 2013. The latest data from the Federal Reserve Board’s Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking places the 2016 value at $97,300—roughly equivalent to that in 1997 after adjusting for inflation.