What to watch Thursday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The U.S. women’s soccer team exited the gold medal conversation with a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinal, but will have to put that behind them and move on to the bronze medal match against Sam Kerr and Australia. The two teams played to an uneventful 0-0 draw during the group stage, but with an Olympic medal at stake, this matchup should prove to be more lively.

Bronze Medal Match

United States vs Australia

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

Channel: USA

SPORT CLIMBING

The first-ever Olympic sport climbing final arrives with the men’s combined event. Athletes will compete in each of the three main disciplines of sport climbing—speed, bouldering and lead—with the final rankings being determined by their overall result across all three disciplines. Eight athletes qualified for the final, including U.S. competitors Colin Duffy and Nathaniel Coleman, and Japanese gold medal favorite Narasaki Tomoa.

Men’s Combined Final

Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

WRESTLING

For the third time in four days, the U.S. will have at least one athlete wrestling in a medal match. So far, Tamyra Mensah Stock has claimed gold and Adeline Gray has taken silver, and now two more Americans could leave with a medal of their own. Wrestling for gold will be 2018 world champion David Taylor, who goes against Hassan Yazdanicharati (IRI) in the men’s freestyle 86kg final. Helen Maroulis, who upset Japanese legend Saori Yoshida in 2016 to become Team USA’s first female wrestling champion, will wrestle in the bronze medal match for women’s freestyle 57kg.

Wrestling Finals

Start Time: 5:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

TRACK AND FIELD: SECOND SESSION

In the day’s second track session, the U.S. will look for its 20th gold medal in the men’s 400m, and 23-year-old Michael Norman could be the one to bring it home. This is Norman’s first Olympics, but he already has U.S. Trials winner and 2019 Diamond League champion on his resume. He’ll face tough competition in the form of current world No. 1 Steven Gardiner of Bahrain.

Over in the field, Team USA’s Katie Nageotte is a contender in the women’s pole vault final. Sandi Morris, the 2016 silver medalist, was injured during the qualifying round (after breaking her pole on an attempt) and missed the final.

Track: Men’s 400m Final & more

Start Time: 5:45 a.m. ET

Field Finals

Women’s Pole Vault (6 a.m. ET / Watch)

MEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Men’s field hockey wraps up at the Tokyo Games with a pair of medal matches. The bronze medal match between Germany and India gets underway at 9:30 p.m. ET (watch here), with the gold medal match bertween Australia and Belgium going off at 6 a.m. ET. Australia, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Belgium, winners of the 2018 World Cup, were the only teams that finished group play unbeaten.

Gold Medal Match

Australia vs. Belgium

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

BASEBALL

After beating the Dominican Republic on Wednesday to avoid elimination, the United States now heads into a semifinal game against South Korea. The winner will play Japan in the gold medal game two days later, while the loser will face the Domincan Republic in the bronze medal game.

United States vs. South Korea