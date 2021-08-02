What to watch Tuesday morning at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles (USA) competes on the balance beam in the womens gymnastics qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Credit: USA TODAY Sports via NBCOlympics.com

TOKYO (NBC) — Simone Biles is set to return to competition in the women’s individual balance beam final on the last night of the gymnastics event finals.

Here’s what to watch on Day 11 of the Olympics:

Track and Field

Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m Final, Track Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Field Finals

Men’s Pole Vault Final (6:20 a.m. ET / Watch)

Women’s Hammer Throw (7:35 a.m. ET / Watch)

Men’s Basketball

United States vs. Spain

Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET

Women’s Water Polo

The first of four quarterfinal matches in women’s water polo features the United States against continental rivals Canada. The U.S. women finished 3-1 in the prelims to win their group, with the only blemish being a close 10-9 loss to Hungary. U.S. captain Maggie Steffens set the Olympic record for career scoring earlier in this tournament and will be counted on to lead the Americans into the semifinals.

United States vs. Canada

Start Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Diving

Diving competition continues with both the semifinal and final rounds of the men’s individual springboard event. The semifinal round takes place at 9 p.m. ET (watch here) before moving onto the final a few hours later. Andrew Capobianco, who already won silver in the synchronized event, and Tyler Downs, 18, will compete for the United States.

Men’s Springboard Final

Start Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Track Cycling

On Day 11, the U.S. could potentially win its first-ever medal in women’s track cycling. The event to watch is the women’s team pursuit, an event that the U.S. has won at four of the last five world championships. With a strong team that includes Chloe Dygert, the U.S. will seek to improve upon its silver-medal finishes from the past two Olympics. However, the team that won gold at both Games, Great Britain, is led by star cyclist Laura Kenny (née Trott) and remains one of Team USA’s top challengers.

Day 11’s track cycling session starts at 2:30 a.m. ET with the first round of the women’s team pursuit. The finals are scheduled to go off at 4:19 a.m. ET and will be followed by the men’s team sprint finals.

Track Cycling (Multiple Events)

Start Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

Gymnastics

Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics wraps up with the final set of event finals, including the men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam and men’s high bar. Simone Biles makes her return to competition in the balance beam final after pulling out of the team competition, individual all-around and three event finals.

Newly crowned individual all-around gold medalist and uneven bars bronze medalist Suni Lee will also compete on beam. The U.S. will also have athletes in both of the men’s events — Sam Mikulak on parallel bars and Brody Malone on high bar.

Men’s and Women’s Event Finals

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer tournament moves into the semifinal round with a pair of intriguing matchups. The first match pits the last two Olympic champions, Mexico and Brazil, head-to-head for the right to advance to the final. The second match features host nation Japan, the only team to win all three of its group-stage matches, against a talented Spain squad that was pegged as one of the pre-tournament favorites.

Mexico vs. Brazil

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Japan vs. Spain

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Wrestling

One day after Adeline Gray won wrestling silver in the women’s freestyle 76kg, her American countrywoman Tamyra Mensah Stock will wrestle in the women’s freestyle 68kg final against Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu. Mensah Stock, 28, is the reigning world champion in her weight class.

Wrestling Finals

Start Time: 5:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

