What to watch Monday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

GYMNASTICS

Three more event finals are in store for Day 10: men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault. With Simone Biles withdrawing from the floor final, the only U.S. gymnast in action will be Jade Carey. Biles will compete in the balance beam final, which takes place the following day.

Men’s and Women’s Event Finals

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

TRACK AND FIELD

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final, Track Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Field Finals

Women’s Discus Throw (7 a.m. ET / Watch)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The preliminary round for women’s basketball wraps up with four games, including a matchup between the United States and France. Team USA can close out group play with a perfect 3-0 record if it wins. Last time out, A’ja Wilson helped lead the team to victory with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Japan.

United States vs. France

Start Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

SOCCER

After several shaky performances in the group stage, the U.S. women’s soccer team righted the ship in its quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The Dutch had looked dominant up to that point, but in dramatic fashion, the USWNT won a shootout — thanks to some late heroics from Alyssa Naeher and Megan Rapinoe — to bounce them from the bracket. That win set up a semifinal fixture against Christine Sinclair and Canada next.

The U.S. could be one win away from a rematch with Sweden, as the Swedes play Australia in the other semifinal. Sweden knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Olympic tournament and has already beaten the U.S. — in convincing fashion — during this year’s tournament.

United States vs. Canada

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Australia vs. Sweden

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

BASEBALL

After finishing the group stage with a perfect 2-0 record, the U.S. baseball team advanced directly to Round 2 of the knockout stage and will face Japan on Tuesday. Because of the knockout bracket’s double-elimination format, the winner of that game will move straight to the semifinals, while the loser while drop into the repechage part of the bracket and get a second chance at making the semifinals.

United States vs. Japan

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Gibb/Bourne (USA) vs. Thole J./Wickler (GER)

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

WRESTLING

Adeline Gray, a five-time world champion and one of the most dominant athletes in women’s wrestling, is seeking her first Olympic gold medal. The American star will have a chance to get it on Tuesday as she wrestles Aline Rotter-Focken in the women’s freestyle 76kg final.

In another notable final, Cuba’s Mijain Lopez will wrestle in the gold medal match for Greco-Roman 130kg against Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia. Lopez has won three consecutive gold medals in this event, and a fourth would put him in some elite company. Only four other Olympians have ever won gold in the same individual event at four straight Games.

Wrestling Medal matches