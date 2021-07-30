What to watch Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

KASHIMA, JAPAN – JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States looks on while playing against Australia during the Women’s Group G match on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

TRACK AND FIELD

Track and Field Heats and 10,000m Final

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

SWIMMING

Swimming Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

SOCCER

The knockout games get underway in women’s soccer, and the United States will be tested right off the bat. Because the USWNT finished second in Group G, it got matched up against the Group F winner for the quarterfinals. That means the U.S. will face the Netherlands in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. While the the U.S. has struggled to find its groove at times (outside of a 6-1 rout of New Zealand), the Netherlands has been absolutely cruising. The Dutch scored a total of 21 goals in their three preliminary games — the closest teams, Brazil and Sweden, had just nine each — and remain unbeaten. Slowing down the Netherlands’ star striker Vivianne Miedema will be key, as Miedema has already broken the record for most goals scored in an Olympic tournament with eight so far.

The quarterfinals get underway at 4 a.m. ET with Canada vs. Brazil, and then a new match will kick off at the top of every hour. The United States vs. Netherlands match will be the last one to start (7 a.m. ET). For a full schedule of quarterfinal games on Day 7, visit the soccer schedule page.

United States vs. Netherlands

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Gibb/Bourne (USA) vs. Cherif/Ahmed (QAT)

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

TRAMPOLINE

Both the qualification round as well as the final take place on the same day for the women’s trampoline event. Reigning world champion Mori Hikaru (JPN) seeks gold in her Olympic debut, but she’ll face fierce competition against world No. 1 Liu Lingling and world No. 2 Zhu Xueying, both of China. Nicole Ahsinger will become just the second American to compete in trampoline at two Olympics.

Women’s Qualification and Final

Start Time: 12 a.m. ET

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic (SRB) continues his Olympic run in the men’s singles semifinals against Alexander Zverev (GER) in the second matchup on center court. Medals will be given out in men’s doubles, with the U.S. duo of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren playing New Zealand for bronze on Court 1. Australia’s Ash Barty competes with countryman John Peers in the mixed doubles semifinal on Court 1 directly afterward.

Start Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

BASEBALL

The United States plays their first game of the Olympic baseball tournament against an Israel team that lost its opener against South Korea on Thursday, 5-6. Two-time MLB All-Star Todd Frazier and Miami Marlins minor leaguer Eddy Alvarez are among the notable names on the roster. Alvarez is a former short track speed skater and won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

United States vs. Israel