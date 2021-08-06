What to watch Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Stephenie Mcpherson, of Jamaica reacts after winning ahead of Allyson Felix, of United States a women’s 400-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Spots in the gold medal match for women’s volleyball are on the line. The United States, which is still dealing with injuries to two key players, goes against Serbia in the first semifinal. If the U.S. wins that match, they would play the winner of Brazil vs. South Korea in the final.

Semifinal: Brazil vs. South Korea

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Semifinal: Japan vs. France

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

SPORT CLIMBING

Sport climbing’s first Olympics comes to a close with the women’s combined final. During the qualifying round, American Brooke Raboutou earned the second-highest score in bouldering, which helped her advance to the final despite lower scores in lead (8th place) and speed (12th place).

In sport climbing, athletes compete in a trio of disciplines: speed, bouldering and lead. To get an overall score, their placings in each discipline are converted into points and multiplied together. The lowest overall score wins.

Women’s Combined Final

Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

SOCCER

A dominant Swedish women’s soccer team seeks an Olympic title five years after losing the gold medal match against Germany in Rio and taking home silver. This time, they’ll meet Canada, the team that won its semifinal 1-0, dropping the U.S. into the bronze medal match it won over Australia.

Beforehand, Mexico and host nation Japan square off for the bronze medal in the men’s tournament.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Mexico vs Japan

Start Time: 5 a.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Gold Medal Match

Sweden vs Canada

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

WRESTLING

Team USA’s Gable Steveson will wrestle for gold in the men’s freestyle 125kg final against Geno Petriashvili of Georgia. Steveson, who won an NCAA title for the University of Minnesota earlier this year, is named after wrestling legend Dan Gable.

Wrestling Finals

Start Time: 5:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Live Stream: Watch

EQUESTRIAN

Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping squad head into the team qualifier looking to right the ship after a disappointing individual event. All three riders downed the same tricky oxer and didn’t make the final.

In Rio, the Americans won silver in team show jumping, but only return two riders (McLain Ward and alternate Kent Farrington) and zero horses from that team. Laura Kraut is back 12 years after her last Olympic appearance, when she was part of the team gold-winning U.S. squad alongside Ward in Beijing.

Competition from the Europeans is always fierce in equestrian events, but expect some noise from a Swedish team packed with power. All three Swedish riders went clean in the individual qualifier and final to make the jump-off, including newly minted back-to-back silver medalist Peder Fredricson.

Team Show Jumping Qualifier

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

TRACK AND FIELD

Action on the track begins to wind down, and there will only be one session of track & field events on Day 14. After two men’s 4×400 relay heats, the women’s javelin throw final will be contested, the men’s 5000m final will set off, and medals are on the line in the women’s 400m and 1500m. Among the prominent Americans racing for medals will be Allyson Felix in the women’s 400m.

The 4x100m relay finals will close out the session. The U.S. women made their final, but the men did not advance out of their heat after a surprising sixth-place finish.

Track Finals

Start Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Field Final