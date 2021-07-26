What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal

Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, poses with the gold medal after winning final the women’s 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TOKYO (AP) — Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky. The Terminator’s coach was even more excited after the 400-meter freestyle.

In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists and grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media. One admirer tweeted it was “the best reaction of all time.”

The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction “sums it up perfectly.”