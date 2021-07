(NBC) – American beach volleyball Olympian Taylor Crabb has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Tokyo.

The news comes just days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Crabb’s brother, a fellow beach volleyball pro, described the situation as terrible, saying Taylor is fine and healthy.

Crabb is the fifth Team USA Olympian to test positive for COVID-19.

The Olympics, which were postponed for a year because of the pandemic, are set to officially open on Friday.