US Olympian Kate Nye weighs in on virus impacts

Japan 2020

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 2020 Olympic games put on pause due to coronavirus concerns, athletes across the world have been speaking up on the impacts.

On Monday, U.S. Olympian Kate Nye went to social media, saying those who have secured a spot on the Olympic team should still have those spots when the games are actually held.

Nye sat down for a Skype interview with WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. She weighs in on the Olympic games and how the health scare has impacted her from a mental health standpoint.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet"

Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23"

Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now"

DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages"

The impact of the coronavirus on the job market

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of the coronavirus on the job market"

Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss