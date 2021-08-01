Tampa native Race Imboden wins bronze in Olympic fencing men’s team foil

TOKYO, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa native and three-time Olympian Race Imboden has won the fencing bronze medal in the men’s team foil.

Imboden and his teammates beat the Japanese team by a score of 45 to 31 while Imboden himself scored higher against competitor Kyosuke Matsuyama with a score of 10 to 7.

The Olympian first began fencing at 9 years old after he was found playing with a toy sword in a park, eventually becoming the first American man to win an individual fencing world cup title.

This is the second consecutive bronze he has won, with him winning in the 2016 Rio Olympics. In world championships, Imboden has won one gold medal and three silver medals.

The fencing champion previously drew controversy in the 2019 Pan-American Games, when he kneeled on the medal stand against racism and the mistreatment of immigrants and for gun control measures. This resulted in him being placed on probation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for a year.