Tampa Bay Olympic athletes: When to watch locals compete in Tokyo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here – and Tampa Bay will be well-represented in Japan this summer!

If you are wondering who the athletes are with ties to the Tampa Bay area and when they will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, we have you covered:

Competition times: Tuesday, Aug. 3 | Wednesday, Aug. 4 if he advances to the final

Clark Dean – Rowing

Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Monday, July 26 if necessary | Wednesday, July 28 if he advances to the final

Paige Railey – Sailing

Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Sunday, July 25 | Saturday July 31

Mary Tucker – Shooting

Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Tuesday, July 27 | Saturday, July 31

Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Sunday, July 25 if she advances to the final

Austin Krajicek – Tennis

Competition times: Saturday, July 24 or Sunday, July 25 through possibly Wednesday, July 28 | Friday, July 30 if he advances to the final

Ben Davison – Rowing

Competition times: Sunday, July 25 | Friday, July 30 if he advances to the final

Competition time: Sunday, July 25

Anastasija Zolotic – Taekwondo

Competition time: Sunday, July 25

Race Imboden – Fencing

Competition times: Monday, July 26 | Sunday, Aug. 1

Bobby Finke – Swimming

Competition times: Tuesday, July 27 | Friday, July 30 | Thursday, July 29 and Sunday, Aug. 1 if he advances to the final

Alev Kelter – Rugby

Competition times: Thursday, July 29 | Friday, July 30 | Saturday, July 31 if she advances to the final

Trayvon Bromell – Track and Field

Competition times: Saturday, July 31 | Sunday, Aug. 1 if he advances to the finals | Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 4 if he advances to the final

Jessica Korda – Golf

Competition times: Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Nelly Korda – Golf