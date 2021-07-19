Tampa Bay Olympic athletes: When to watch locals compete in Tokyo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here – and Tampa Bay will be well-represented in Japan this summer!
If you are wondering who the athletes are with ties to the Tampa Bay area and when they will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, we have you covered:
Erriyon Knighton – Track and Field
- Competition times: Tuesday, Aug. 3 | Wednesday, Aug. 4 if he advances to the final
- Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
- Hometown: Tampa, Florida
- Current residence: Tampa, Florida
Clark Dean – Rowing
- Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Monday, July 26 if necessary | Wednesday, July 28 if he advances to the final
- Birthplace: Sarasota, Florida
- Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
- Current residence: Oakland, California
Paige Railey – Sailing
- Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Sunday, July 25 | Saturday July 31
- Birthplace: Clearwater, Florida
- Hometown: Clearwater, Florida
- Current residence: Clearwater, Florida
Mary Tucker – Shooting
- Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Tuesday, July 27 | Saturday, July 31
- Birthplace: Pineville, North Carolina
- Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
- Current residence: Sarasota, Florida
Emma Weyant – Swimming
- Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Sunday, July 25 if she advances to the final
- Birthplace: Sarasota, Florida
- Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
- Current residence: Sarasota, Florida
Austin Krajicek – Tennis
- Competition times: Saturday, July 24 or Sunday, July 25 through possibly Wednesday, July 28 | Friday, July 30 if he advances to the final
- Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
- Hometown: Brandon, Florida
- Current residence: Plano, Texas
Ben Davison – Rowing
- Competition times: Sunday, July 25 | Friday, July 30 if he advances to the final
- Birthplace: Durham, England
- Hometown: Inverness, Florida
- Current residence: Oakland, California
Jake Ilardi – Skateboarding
- Competition time: Sunday, July 25
- Birthplace: Osprey, Florida
- Hometown: Osprey, Florida
- Current residence: Sarasota, Florida
Anastasija Zolotic – Taekwondo
- Competition time: Sunday, July 25
- Birthplace: Largo, Florida
- Hometown: Largo, Florida
- Current residence: Largo, Florida
Race Imboden – Fencing
- Competition times: Monday, July 26 | Sunday, Aug. 1
- Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
- Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
Bobby Finke – Swimming
- Competition times: Tuesday, July 27 | Friday, July 30 | Thursday, July 29 and Sunday, Aug. 1 if he advances to the final
- Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
- Hometown: Clearwater, Florida
- Current residence: Clearwater, Florida
Alev Kelter – Rugby
- Competition times: Thursday, July 29 | Friday, July 30 | Saturday, July 31 if she advances to the final
- Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
- Hometown: Eagle River, Alaska
- Current residence: San Diego, California
Trayvon Bromell – Track and Field
- Competition times: Saturday, July 31 | Sunday, Aug. 1 if he advances to the finals | Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 4 if he advances to the final
- Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Current residence: Waco, Texas
Jessica Korda – Golf
- Competition times: Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7
- Birthplace: Bradenton, Florida
- Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
- Current residence: Bradenton, Florida
Nelly Korda – Golf
- Competition times: Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7
- Birthplace: Bradenton, Florida
- Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
- Current residence: Bradenton, Florida