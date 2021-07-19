Tampa Bay Olympic athletes: When to watch locals compete in Tokyo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here – and Tampa Bay will be well-represented in Japan this summer!

If you are wondering who the athletes are with ties to the Tampa Bay area and when they will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, we have you covered:

Erriyon Knighton – Track and Field

  • Competition times: Tuesday, Aug. 3 | Wednesday, Aug. 4 if he advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
  • Hometown: Tampa, Florida
  • Current residence: Tampa, Florida

Clark Dean – Rowing

  • Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Monday, July 26 if necessary | Wednesday, July 28 if he advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Sarasota, Florida
  • Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
  • Current residence: Oakland, California

Paige Railey – Sailing

  • Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Sunday, July 25 | Saturday July 31
  • Birthplace: Clearwater, Florida
  • Hometown: Clearwater, Florida
  • Current residence: Clearwater, Florida

Mary Tucker – Shooting

  • Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Tuesday, July 27 | Saturday, July 31
  • Birthplace: Pineville, North Carolina
  • Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
  • Current residence: Sarasota, Florida

Emma Weyant – Swimming

  • Competition times: Saturday, July 24 | Sunday, July 25 if she advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Sarasota, Florida
  • Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
  • Current residence: Sarasota, Florida

Austin Krajicek – Tennis

  • Competition times: Saturday, July 24 or Sunday, July 25 through possibly Wednesday, July 28 | Friday, July 30 if he advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
  • Hometown: Brandon, Florida
  • Current residence: Plano, Texas

Ben Davison – Rowing

  • Competition times: Sunday, July 25 | Friday, July 30 if he advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Durham, England
  • Hometown: Inverness, Florida
  • Current residence: Oakland, California

Jake Ilardi – Skateboarding

  • Competition time: Sunday, July 25
  • Birthplace: Osprey, Florida
  • Hometown: Osprey, Florida
  • Current residence: Sarasota, Florida

Anastasija Zolotic – Taekwondo

  • Competition time: Sunday, July 25
  • Birthplace: Largo, Florida
  • Hometown: Largo, Florida
  • Current residence: Largo, Florida

Race Imboden – Fencing

  • Competition times: Monday, July 26 | Sunday, Aug. 1
  • Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
  • Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
  • Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Bobby Finke – Swimming

  • Competition times: Tuesday, July 27 | Friday, July 30 | Thursday, July 29 and Sunday, Aug. 1 if he advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
  • Hometown: Clearwater, Florida
  • Current residence: Clearwater, Florida

Alev Kelter – Rugby

  • Competition times: Thursday, July 29 | Friday, July 30 | Saturday, July 31 if she advances to the final
  • Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
  • Hometown: Eagle River, Alaska
  • Current residence: San Diego, California

Trayvon Bromell – Track and Field

  • Competition times: Saturday, July 31 | Sunday, Aug. 1 if he advances to the finals | Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 4 if he advances to the final
  • Birthplace: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Current residence: Waco, Texas

Jessica Korda – Golf

  • Competition times: Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7
  • Birthplace: Bradenton, Florida
  • Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
  • Current residence: Bradenton, Florida

Nelly Korda – Golf

  • Competition times: Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7
  • Birthplace: Bradenton, Florida
  • Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
  • Current residence: Bradenton, Florida

