Olympics show the effectiveness of health protocols against COVID-19, doctor says

TOKYO (WFLA) — As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics come to a close, organizers aren’t just looking at the medal count.

They say the COVID-19 numbers inside the Olympic bubble show the games went off successfully.

There were moments it was believed the games may not happen with concerns about spreading COVID-19, but organizers said their efforts worked.

“We suggest that this has been, as promised, a safe and secure game,” Dr. Brian McCloskey said.

McCloskey, who helped lead the Olympic bubble said it was a massive undertaking.

More than 600,000 COVID-19 tests were administered, and since July 1, only 430 people and 29 athletes related to the games have tested positive.

“It was a huge amount of work for a very hard-working team,” McCloskey said.

All of this despite the fact that COVID numbers in Tokyo are at record highs. McCloskey said it wasn’t just vaccines, social distancing, or wearing a mask, but a combination of health and safety measures that worked.

“The important bit is, it’s the whole package of doing the public health measures and the testing,” he said.

He said it’s an important lesson he hopes the rest of the world learns from.

“What Tokyo has just done in a historic way has proven that that advice is the right advice, and by following basic public health measures and by layering on top of that the testing program, we have shown it is possible to keep a pandemic at bay,” McCloskey said.