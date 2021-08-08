Olympian loses gold medal in karate after kicking opponent too well, knocking him out

Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran, left, is injured while competing against Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia in their men’s kumite +75kg gold medal bout for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

TOKYO (AP) — The final bout of karate’s Olympic debut seemed to have everything that makes combat sports so fascinating, right down to an incredible ending that should have made fans hungry for more of a sport fighting for a place on future Olympic programs.

Instead, the last gold medal match ended with a messy, confusing disqualification for a kick that was apparently too spectacular for karate.

Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh won gold after Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi was disqualified for an amazing kick that rendered Ganjzadeh unconscious at the iconic Budokan.

Hamedi was denied Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in heartbreaking fashion.