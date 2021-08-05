Oh, Nelly! Korda flirts with 59 to build 4-shot Olympic lead

Nelly Korda, of the United States, plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the women’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Nelly Korda is looking every bit like the No. 1 player in women’s golf. She was flirting with a 59 in the second round of the Olympic women’s golf competition until making a double bogey on the final hole.

The 23-year-old from Bradenton had to settle for a 62. That ties the Olympic record in women’s golf set five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Korda only cares about her lead. Even with the double bogey, she is leading by four shots over Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pederson of Denmark, and Aditi Ashok of India.