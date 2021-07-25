‘Oh my God!’: Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever

Tokyo 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) — Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and the third fencing gold in the country’s history by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Mariel Zagunis is the only other U.S fencer to earn gold. She won the saber events at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!”

She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

