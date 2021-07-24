Human pictograms embody 50 Olympic disciplines during opening ceremony

Somebody deserves a gold medal for creativity.

The opening ceremony included many memorable moments — some somber, others inspiring — but few were as purely fun as the human pictogram performance. What, do tell, is a “human pictogram performance”? It’s kind of hard to describe, but you’ll definitely want to see the video for yourself.

In the span of less than five minutes, three tireless performers managed to embody 50 disciplines from across 41 Olympic sports, including basketball, skateboarding, and triathlon. The impersonators transitioned from one symbol to another seamlessly, their movements set against a funky bass line and captured with a camera that constantly tilted and spun.

The segment was almost an Olympic event in itself.