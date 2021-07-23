How to watch Sarasota’s Clark Dean, Mary Tucker at Tokyo Olympics

Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is finally underway – and Tampa Bay will be well-represented in Japan this summer!

On Friday, two of Tampa Bay’s athletes will participate in their events. While the events won’t be aired on television, supporters back at home can still tune in online.

The first to compete Friday night is shooter Mary Tucker. She is one of the youngest members on Team USA and is already making a name for herself.

She will be competing in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final at 9:45 p.m. EST.

To watch the event, visit NBC Olympic’s website. It may ask you to provide your TV provider log-in or sign in to Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

The second Tampa Bay native to compete Friday night is rower Clark Dean.

He will be competing in the Men’s Four Heat 1 starting at 11:10 p.m. EST.

To watch the event, visit NBC Olympic’s website. It may ask you to provide your TV provider log-in or sign in to Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

