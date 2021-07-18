Coco Gauff will not compete at Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Cori “Coco” Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning a point during her second round singles match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund at the ASB Classic tennis in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Jan 9, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – Coco Gauff will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the American tennis star tweeted on Sunday.

Athletes and media members are arriving in Tokyo for the rescheduled Olympics, which are set to begin July 23.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month. The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

On Saturday, the first resident of the Olympic Village at the Tokyo Summer Games had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo officials say it was not an athlete. Officials confirmed the case, and for confidentiality purposes only a vague description was offered.