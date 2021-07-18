Coco Gauff will not compete at Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cori “Coco” Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning a point during her second round singles match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund at the ASB Classic tennis in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Jan 9, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – Coco Gauff will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the American tennis star tweeted on Sunday. 

Athletes and media members are arriving in Tokyo for the rescheduled Olympics, which are set to begin July 23. 

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month. The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

On Saturday, the first resident of the Olympic Village at the Tokyo Summer Games had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo officials say it was not an athlete. Officials confirmed the case, and for confidentiality purposes only a vague description was offered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss