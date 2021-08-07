Bradenton’s Nelly Korda wins gold in Women’s Golf

Nelly Korda, of the United States, watches her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the women’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Tampa Bay Olympic athlete is bringing home a gold medal.

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda finished first in the Women’s individual golf tournament early Saturday morning for her first career medal.

She has participated in 14 worldwide events.

While family and friends couldn’t come to Japan, Korda, luckily, had her sister Jessica by her side.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that we can’t have family, but at the end of the day, it’s super nice to have Jess there and this experience we’ll share together,” she said.

Jessica finished 15th in the tournament.