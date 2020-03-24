Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow
Live Now
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Athletes left with questions after Tokyo Olympics postponed

Japan 2020

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games may have been postponed, but for athletes, there are still so many questions. ​

“No one knows. There’s a lot more questions than answers at this point,” Donavan Brazier said.

With the world battling a health crisis, and athletes across the globe scrambling to find a place to train, postponing the Olympics was a decision that had to be made.

“Nothing is fair. Nothing is equal. We need everyone to take this time, put this behind us, before we can take the time and take the necessary steps before we prepare for a big competition like our trials or the Olympic games,” gymnast​ Sam Mikulak said.

Brazier is the reigning world champion in the 800 meters. He was trending toward a podium finish in Tokyo. Now he’s got to figure out how stay in world-class shape.

“As athletes, we’re used to having to adjust or go through difficult times,” Brazier said. ​”Mentally, you have to keep acting like everything is normal.”

Weightlifter Kate Nye built a gym in her garage, so she has a safe place to train​.

But as an athlete that has already secured a spot in the Tokyo games, she has a much different concern. She’s calling on leaders  to ensure those who have already qualified will get to compete when the games take place​.

“I have worked on my sport for 18 months, in six competitions. I earned my spot. I put off school, I put off work, just so I could qualify for this Olympics. To have that taken away would be very hard for me,” she said.  

For Samoan Olympian Alex Rose,​ there’s an even greater challenge.​

He took a sabbatical from his job to train full time. Now he’ll likely have to go back to work, but he’s keeping it all in perspective​.

“I think it is right for it to stop. It’s tough to admit that because it is something I focus on every day for so long. But I think the safety of everyone is much more important than sports in general,” Rose said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need"

Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorney answers CV questions and answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney answers CV questions and answers"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss