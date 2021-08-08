A Taste of Tokyo: 8 On Your Side gets first-hand experience of a Japanese tea ceremony

TOKYO (WFLA) — It’s been a busy few weeks covering the games.

Our team wanted to do something relaxing, so we decided to try a Japanese tea ceremony, and it didn’t disappoint.

My experience started as soon as we walked in the tea house.

We took off our shoes and I put on a traditional kimono. Our host was the great tea master Mika Soka Haneishi.

Then we washed our hands in a ritual to prepare for the chado or tea ceremony.

Inside the tearoom, you’re instructed to leave all your worries and the fast pace of everyday life behind and enjoy the peace and quiet — a tradition of the ancient samurai

The tradition starts with the host offering a Japanese sweet, eaten before the tea.

Mika then prepared the tea, mixing together a thick japanese tea using matcha powder.

She described it as a simple, yet meticulous process. Her deep concentration and focus is a natural form of meditation for her, and for us to watch.

Then we got to choose a bowl to make a thin tea for each other.

After enjoying this tea, we inspected the bowl and discussed why we chose it — a relaxing, bonding experience.

We give thanks to our host, for giving us a taste of Japanese culture.