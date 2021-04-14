100 Days to Tokyo: Largo teen stronger after Olympic delay

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Today marks 100 days until the postponed summer Olympics in Tokyo.

There are a lot of bay area athletes competing for gold including 18-year-old Anastasija Zolotic from Largo, Fla.

Ana has been training since she was 5, and at only 18, she is training for the biggest competition of her Taekwondo career, the Olympics.

She has punched and kicked her way around the world, collecting more than 70 medals along the way.

Zolotic qualified for the games right before the pandemic hit. “I was in tears when I found out,” said Zolotic.

Despite her initial disappointment, the uncertainty of the last year didn’t affect her determination.

“The last year has turned out to be a blessing,” said Zolotic, who has been at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado springs for the last year training several hours a day.

“This pandemic definitely helped me put on a little weight and help me get a little better and stronger,” said Zolotic.

Zolotic said she is determined to stand the highest on the podium. “It’s kind of creeping in. Every day it is getting closer and closer. Every hour counts, every kick counts. Everybody goes to win and I know everybody says I want to win, but like my drive to win I think is stronger than anybody else’s. I come here and train hard. I push myself every day. I try and do things that maybe other athletes don’t in terms of getting prepared mentally and physically, and I think my drive is probably what’s going to get me there.”

The games will be held July 23 through Aug. 8.