Hurricane Prep For Kids with Dr. Jen Arnold

Our first guest has a lot going on in her life. she’s a wife and mom of two, she’s a neonatologist who serves as medical director for the Center for Medical Simulation and Innovative Education at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and she stars on the hit show “the Little couple” on TLC.

Dr. Jen Arnold is here to talk about what’s new in her life and she’s also got some great tips on on how to prepare for a hurricane if you’ve got kids.