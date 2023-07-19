Thanks for picking up the 2023 MAX Defender 8 Hurricane Ready Guide.

It’s the time of year when all of us start looking toward the tropics and wondering what this hurricane season has in store.

That is why it is so important to equip and prepare yourself with the most recent and best possible information – the kind of information you’ll find in this guide.

For the most part, all of us who live in Central Florida have been lucky the past couple of years.

In addition to this guide, Max Defender 8 will keep you informed on TV, on WFLA.com and through social media such as Twitter and Facebook.

Turn to us before, during, and after a hurricane, tropical storm or severe weather threatens. But no matter what is predicted, it only takes one storm. That impact could change your life forever if you and your family are not prepared. It’s vital to have a hurricane plan, a survival kit and most importantly, stay informed.

Thanks again for picking up the Max Defender 8 2023 Hurricane Guide. And remember: The idea is to get ready and stay ready, whether the big storms threaten us this season or not.