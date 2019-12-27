Horoscopes

Skip to content
Latest Videos
Lakeland’s professional soccer team ‘Florida Tropics’ on fire with undefeated season
Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas
Local wildlife expert: Federally protected birds under threat from rat traps
Play in snow and see 3,000 new animals at The Florida Aquarium
New tram service proposed for Bradenton Beach
WATCH: Hero officer rescues choking baby on Christmas Eve
Metropolitan Ministries serves Christmas feast, gives presents to those in need
Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe
86-year-old Sarasota resident has been spreading holiday cheer for 55 years
HELP: Metropolitan Ministries desperate for donations hours before Christmas
Teen standing on sidewalk hit, killed after 2 cars collide
Tampa Bay charities give back this holiday season
Trending Stories
Infant dies after dad slams head against wall, police say
New minimum wage in Florida taking effect Jan. 1
Survey: Tampa ranked among list of rudest cities in America
Woman’s Secret Santa turns out to be Bill Gates
Bicyclist, dog killed in crash on U.S. 19 in Hudson
Woman arrested for murder after shooting baby in face on Christmas Eve
Polk sheriff blasts Amazon for not helping catch delivery driver who stole package
Wife, 26, charged with exploiting husband, 77, after attempt to cash $1M check at Tampa Amscot
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
M&M’S store set to open at Disney Springs in 2020
Florida bill would ban owners from abandoning pets outside in hurricanes
Craziest ‘Florida Man’ stories of 2019
Veteran wakes up from coma in time for Christmas
More Don't Miss