Venus may have supported life 3 billion years ago, study finds

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – This picture may look like Earth, but NASA scientists say it’s actually Venus – the hottest planet in our solar system.

Researchers believe Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago.

They presented their study during a planetary science conference over the weekend.

It found that the planet may have had a stable climate that supported water.

But something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the planet.

They say Venus went from a stable climate to now reaching average temperatures of 462 degrees.

According to the researchers, it is still a mystery what could have happened but they say it took place more than 700 million years ago.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

