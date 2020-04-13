Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

Hooked on Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rosette Nebula (NGC 2237, Caldwell 49) is the large hydrogen, sulfur and oxygen gas cloud in the constellation of Monoceros. The open star cluster NGC 2244 (Caldwell 50) consists of stars being formed from the nebula. The nebula is 5,200 light years away from Earth. Amateur image, total exposure time: 15h45m, HST palette image.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA is showing space lovers a picture the Hubble took on their birthday to mark the telescope’s 30th year in orbit.

All you must do is go online and enter the month and date, and the generator will reveal what it captured on your special day.

For example, entering March 25 turns up an interstellar bubble called N44F, which was captured in 2000.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been exploring the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To find out what it saw on your birthday, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete"

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Sunday Night Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Night Weather Update"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’"

Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County coronavirus: Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals"

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss