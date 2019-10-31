NASA shares photo of screaming jack-o’-lantern nebula

(CNN) – NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit again.
The space agency shared a photo of a massive star that looks like a jack-o’-lantern.
NASA’s Spitzer space telescope capture the image, which shows a cloud of gas and dust carved out by teh str.
Researchers call the area the “jack-o’-lantern nebula.”
The multi-colored image shows the combination of its wavelengths.
NASA also included a pumpkin outline, so you can better spot the jack-o’-lantern.
