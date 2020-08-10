Look up! Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night

(CNN) – An all-natural light show will dazzle the nigh sky this week.

The annual Perseid meteor shower has been active since July and is set to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Perseid meteors are caused by dust and debris left behind from the tail of the Comet Swift–Tuttle. It’s considered the most popular meteor shower of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

If you miss the shower Tuesday, you may still be able to catch a glimpse of the meteors over the next two evenings.

