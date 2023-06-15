NEW YORK (AP) — Wake up early this weekend to catch a celestial sight: Five planets will line up in the sky before sunrise on Saturday.

Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together, weather permitting. Here’s how to spot the planet parade.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I SEE THEM?

For the best views, seek a spot with little light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

Mercury will be the last to come into view, about an hour before sunrise. If you go outside at that time, you’ll be able to see all five planets stretching across the sky — from Mercury down by the horizon to Saturn higher up in the sky — until the sun rises.

DO I NEED BINOCULARS OR A TELESCOPE?

Some planets will be easier to spot than others.

Jupiter and Saturn will be pretty bright and easiest to see. Mercury will be a little dimmer, though still possibly visible with the naked eye. To get a view of Neptune and Uranus, you’ll probably need to break out a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

HOW COMMON IS THIS?

There was another five-planet lineup in March, with a slightly different makeup. A three-planet alignment will happen in July. This happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.