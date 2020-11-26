Zoom drops time limit on Thanksgiving calls to help keep families connected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year as the United States continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended Americans keep Thanksgiving small and, if possible, move it outdoors. They also urged people to avoid traveling and getting together with people outside their household.

Many families who are heeding those warnings on Thursday may be looking to make their holiday celebration virtual, and the video conference service Zoom is hoping to help.

Zoom announced earlier this month that it would drop its 40-minute time limit for calls on Thanksgiving so virtual family gatherings don’t get cut short.

Don't forget, as a thank you to all of our customers we are lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings from November 26, 12AM ET through November 27, 6AM ET, so you can have unlimited time during your family gatherings. ❤️🦃🏡 https://t.co/6V2syCEAV5 #ZoomTogether — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 25, 2020

The unlimited Zoom calls went into effect at 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The limit will be put back in place at 6 a.m. ET on Friday.