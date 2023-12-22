(KTLA) — Americans shouldn’t expect mail to be delivered on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

The United States Postal Service announced that facilities will be closed in observance of the federal holidays. No mail will be delivered to residential areas or businesses.

Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2024, respectively.

Local post offices will also be closed on Dec. 24. Regular mail won’t be delivered and mail dropped off at blue collection boxes won’t be picked up. Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered, according to the agency’s website.

UPS locations will also be closed and delivery service will be unavailable except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services are also closed, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

Amazon delivery services will also be suspended on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Customers needing USPS services can visit the agency’s website to access “most postal products and services,” a news release said.

On the website, customers can “look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.”

Stamps can also be purchased at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

USPS is typically closed on federal holidays.