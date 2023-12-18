TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although Tampa has never had a white Christmas, we have had some chilly ones.

This year, you won’t have to break out the heavy sweaters. After a couple nights with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, temps are expected to rise back into the low 70s for Christmas Day.

So, how does this year’s weather compare to that of Christmases past?

The coldest Christmas ever recorded in Tampa was in 1983 when temperatures dropped to 20 degrees. Two days earlier, a winter storm brought snow as far south as Jacksonville and Tallahassee and flurries to the Tampa Bay area.

The second coldest Christmas was three years later, in 1986, when temperatures were recorded at 26 degrees.

Here’s a look back at the eight coldest Christmases ever recorded in Tampa, along with the top 10 coldest days the city has seen, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Coldest Christmases on record

Place Year Temperature (°F) 1. 1983 20° 2. 1986 26° 3. 1906 30° 4. 1966 31° 5. 1963 33° 6. 1995 33° 7. 1968 34° 8. 1929 36° (Data: The National Weather Service)

Coldest days on record