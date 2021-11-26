Where can I see Christmas light displays in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that the turkey and stuffing have been put away, many across the Tampa Bay area are decorating for Christmas, and light displays are soon to be in full swing.

From ticket events, to light displays benefiting charity, there is much to see and do for folks of all ages to get in the “Holly Jolly spirit” of Christmas this holiday season.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of local attractions and events, as well as households welcoming guests to come view their light displays, for you and your family to enjoy this holiday season.

Know of an awesome light display we missed out on? Let us know by emailing online@wfla.com, and feel free to include photos and video.

Location: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Enchant Christmas will transform Tropicana Field on select dates throughout the month into a light maze.

“The North Pole was hustling and bustling as everyone was getting ready for the big day. One little elf, just looking for some fun, picked up a handful of Santa’s toys to sneak in a bit of playtime — and play, he did,” the event’s website says. “Before long, he tuckered out and fell into a deep sleep… forgetting entirely where he’d left them. Join us on a quest through the World of Enchant to find the eight missing toys for Santa to deliver in time.”

The event features thousands of twinkling lights, as well as a Nordic-inspired Christmas market with treats and gifts, meet-and-greets with Santa Claus, an ice skating trail and more.

Location: 4412 West Sylvan Ramble Street, Tampa

Sylvan Ramble Lights, a nonprofit organization, has switched over from its Halloween light show to a Christmas display to benefit a local nonprofit. For this year’s Christmas event, the “Where Love Grows” organization will receive donations.

Shows at the home last around 20 minutes and feature popular holiday songs to get guests in the “holly jolly” spirit.

Shows begin Dec. 3 and continue on select dates through the end of December.

The shows at Sylvan Ramble Lights are free, but donations are encouraged. Donations are also taken online.

Location: 800 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg

The very first Winter Beach celebration in Downtown St. Pete is has kicked off for families to explore and experience new traditions. Visitors will be able to ice-skate under the sky at a beach-side ice rink with 360-degree views of the water.

Throughout the holidays, there will be festive food, music, themed skating nights, concerts, local vendors, “snow” days and even a visit from Santa.

Location: 109th Avenue North at 102nd Avenue North, Seminole

The neighborhoods of Lake Park Estates, Wieker, Lakeside Estates and Lake Seminole Village will decorate their homes and yards with over three miles of lights and decorations for the public for the 29th year.

Donations along the route of the displays are taken to benefit Suncoast Hospice. One hundred percent of donations are given back to the nonprofit.

The tour will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly starting Dec. 1 and last through New Years Eve.

Location: 101 Central Park Drive, Largo

The tradition that started in the City of Largo will continue this year through Jan. 2 from 6 to11 p.m. nightly.

A carousel and seven-story Ferris Wheel will show a expansive view of the vast display, featuring more than 2 million LED lights.

Admission to the park is free, but rides are $5 per person.

Location: 6299 West Waters Avenue, Tampa

This Chick-fil-A store on West Waters Avenue has become famous in the Tampa Bay area for its holiday light display.

Folks can visit the display Monday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31. Guests can visit Santa at the restaurant from 6 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 22.

Location: 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo

The Florida Botanical Gardens will twinkle with over 1 million multi-colored LED lights, as well as laser lights and lighted figures.

There will be live, local volunteer performers and St. Pete Concessions will be on hand with food, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages.

A donation of $10 per person is suggested for anyone over the age of 13.

Location: 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills

Celebration of Lights is open Friday through Sunday nights beginning Nov. 26 and will run through Dec. 19, with bonus nights on Dec. 20 and 21, from 6-9 p.m.

The cost of admission is $20 per car.

“Grand Concourse Railroad Holiday Train ($3.00 per person) for a ride to Pasco Safety Town where you have an opportunity to walk [through] this enchanted mini town snow globe adorned with festive lights. Then [get] back on the train for the return trip with a short stop at Santa’s workshop. After your train ride, drive through miles of beautiful light displays,” the event’s Facebook page says.

The Rotary Pavilion will host different events and groups every weekend. Santa will be in attendance every weekend for photos.