Where can I get a real Christmas tree in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The countdown to Christmas is on and people are on the hunt for the perfect tree. Unfortunately for some, tree farm owners are saying their pickings are looking a little slim this year.

“Customers have mentioned that some of the chain stores are down on their varieties,” John Sansone, owner of Great Lakes Christmas Tree Farms, told 8 On Your Side’s Olivia Steen.

Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.

Many locations across the Tampa Bay area still have trees available, but are urging those who still need a tree to shop as soon as possible.

This list of places to find a tree will be updated as we know more from our local locations.

Did we miss the tree farm or location where you shop? Let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

Location: 1701 East 2nd Avenue, Tampa

This location, which has served the Tampa Bay area for over 30 years, offers fresh-cut Christmas trees and floral-grade poinsettias. Six kinds of trees are offered, including Michigan Blue Spruce and Oregon Douglas Fir.

Online orders can also be placed for pickup or delivery.

Location: 106 East Lumsden Avenue, Brandon

This location has supported the Brandon, Valrico and Fishhawk PTAs since 1998. They feature “cold-cut” trees, meaning the trees have been exposed to cold weather before being cut, so the needles are held for “significantly longer.” Trees come from the mountains in North Carolina, according to their website.

Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot also offers setup and removal services.

Location: 10001 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

The farmer’s market is open seven days a week and offers fresh Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths, garlands and more for pickup or delivery by placing an order online.

Locations: 11349 Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview, 7710 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton, 10701 Bloomingdale Avenue in Riverview

Mike’s Christmas Trees offers trees for purchase from a grower directly from Michigan. All three locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All three locations also sell tree stands, bags, mistletoe and tree food.

Species available include Fraser, Black Hill Spruce, Douglas Fir, Concolor and Scotch Pine.

Pinellas County

Location: 2905 Gulf-To-Bay Boulevard, Clearwater

Northstar Wisconsin Christmas Trees has been serving families in the Clearwater/Pinellas County area for over 30 years.

“Tree shortage this year which means…COME EARLY!” the location’s website says. They are not taking orders to be held at the time.

Fraser Fir and White Pine trees are available, along with delivery and set-up.

Location: 7401 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

Another location that has been family-owned and operated for over 30 years, Gallagher’s Pumpkins & Christmas Trees, states on their website they have plenty of Christmas trees but due to the “overwhelming demand” for online orders this year, they will no longer be accepted.

In addition to wreaths and poinsettias, they also carry Christmas cacti and ferns.

Location: 301 37th Avenue North, St Petersburg

This St. Petersburg location offers Faster Fir trees from 4-foot and larger, poinsettias, Christmas Cacti, specialty wreaths, table arrangements and much more. Their website offers plenty of tips for caring for a real Christmas tree and why they believe it is better for the environment.

Pasco County

Location: 4903 SR 54 in New Port Richey and 2850 US-19 Alt. in Dunedin

Both locations of Sunkissed Christmas Trees are now open, at Frankie’s Raw Bar in New Port Richey and next to T’s Produce & Market in Dunedin.

The company’s Facebook page says they not only have Christmas trees, but custom wreaths and decorations, as well as a collection of gift ideas for purchase.

Location: 3331 Treiman Boulevard (US 301), Dade City

In addition to northern imported Christmas trees, Ergle Christmas Tree Farm will also have trees for customers who want to cut their own Florida Christmas Tree Long Needle Pine or Southern Cedar. The location also makes sure every tree purchased is clean and is netted for transported at no additional charge.

Due to supply shortages, the location notes it will not have Christmas cacti available this year.

Polk County

Locations: US-17 & East Georgia Street in Bartow, 921 Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven, 3002 James L Redman Parkway in Plant City

All three locations of BG’s Trees are now open, two in Polk County and another on the way in to the county in Plant City. They are open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and offer four different species of tree from 4-foot to 16-foot at all different price ranges.

Manatee County

Location: 11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch

A new shipment of Christmas trees arrived to this location on Nov. 28, including over 70 8 and 9-foot trees. Stock updates are posted to its website.

Alpine Christmas Trees sells North Carolina Frasier Fir trees and wreaths.

Sarasota County

Locations: 4631 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, 4835 South Beneva Road in Sarasota and 1600 Banyan Drive in Venice

These Sarasota County markets produce and sell Fraser Firs between 5 and 12 feet tall. In addition to two Sarasota locations and another in Venice, “ship-a-tree” is also available online.

“Once we receive your order, we carefully select the perfect Christmas tree to fit your requirements and rush it to our packing center. There we tenderly pack it into a box and ship your Christmas tree directly to your home or office within two to five-day shipping,” the Southwest Florida Christmas Trees website says.

Pricing varies depending on size of the tree and where it is being shipped.