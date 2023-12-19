TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you need to take a last-minute shopping trip to the store before Christmas this year, you’ll have a few options.

Most stores will be open on Christmas Eve but for limited hours. Only a handful of stores will be open on Christmas Eve.

Below is a list of stores and restaurant chains that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Store hours may vary, so make sure to call your local stores for the most up-to-date information.

Open on Christmas Eve

Open on Christmas Day