TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA celebrated its 15th annual Kindness Day event on Friday, marking another successful year of giving back to the community!

Hundreds of people came out to support Feeding Tampa Bay, OneBlood, Toys for Tots, Hillsborough Education Foundation and Tampa Rough Riders on Friday

“This year marks a milestone for Kindness Day in its 15th year. It’s gratifying to think of the number of families we’ve helped celebrate the holidays and are proud of the community goodwill we’ve built with this event. We would also like to recognize all the generous business organizations that support Kindness Day. This special day truly represents the station’s 8 On Your Side mission,” said Mark Higgins, Vice-President and General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA The CW Tampa Bay.

Viewers were asked to donate the following for families in need this holiday season, and they delivered!

New toys – for Toys for Tots Over $150,000 worth of toys donated Over 30 bicycles donated Over $1,000 in monetary donations

New Teddy bears – for Tampa Rough Riders

Non-perishable food – for Feeding Tampa Bay 13,800 meal donations 27,570 meals through cash, online donations Total: Over 41,000 meals

School supplies – for Hillsborough Education Foundation Over 900 pounds of school supplies, supporting nearly 150,000 students

Donate blood – to OneBlood 25 donations collected, potentially saving 75 lives



If you missed out on Kindness Day, these charities accept donations and volunteers year-round. Click the links below to see how you can get involved:

Thank you, Tampa Bay!