TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As people decorate their homes for the holidays and buy their Christmas trees, fire safety officials in Florida are reminding residents of just how quickly a Christmas tree fire can destroy their homes.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis staged a live Christmas tree burn at the Tallahassee Fire Department on Wednesday to show the dangers the trees can pose if you’re not careful. Less than a minute after the flames were lit, the tree was fully engulfed in a blaze, according to WTXL.

“Over 44% of the fires we have every year, every Christmas, are due to some type of Christmas lighting issue. So making sure you’re using new lights no problems with those, hydrated tree, you can really lessen the threat of a disaster at Christmas,” Patronis explained.

Patronis says trees can become dry and easily ignite if not maintained properly.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says about one third of Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems. According to the NFPA, there were 160 house fires caused by burning Christmas trees in the U.S. between 2016 and 2020. On average, two people are killed each year, 11 are injured and the fires cause about $12 million in property damage annually.

Here are a few holiday fire safety tips provided by Patronis: