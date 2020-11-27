Walmart launching free holiday drone show in select cities

(WFLA) — Walmart is launching a new “holiday drone show experience” in select cities across the country this holiday season.

The retail giant says the show will feature 1,000 Intel drones that will create three-dimensional holiday shapes and characters. It’s described as a “free and contactless experience” set to Christmas songs.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up,” Chief Marketing Officer William White said. “We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope.”

Walmart is bringing the show to towns in Kansas, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Arkansas. While there will be no Florida shows, Walmart will stream the light show live on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET.