VIDEO: Grinch spotted dancing on boat floating down Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With just a few days left before the big holiday, it seems everyone in Tampa Bay is getting into the Christmas spirit – even the “mean one” who is best described as “stink, stank, stunk.”

Yes, the Grinch was spotted in Tampa on Wednesday. The fuzzy green character best known from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” apparently made the trip down from Mount Crumpit to visit the Sunshine State.

Someone dressed as the Grinch was spotted dancing on a boat that was cruising down the Hillsborough River Wednesday morning while someone else dressed as Santa drove.

The two were spotted heading down the river toward the Davis Islands area around 10:45 a.m. Just a few hours later, they were seen heading back up the river toward Armature Works.