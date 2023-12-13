Related video above: 42nd Annual Lakeland Christmas Parade “Christmas in Candy Land”

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Treasure Holiday Lighted Boat Parade has been rescheduled to next Friday due to this weekend’s “unsettled weather forecast,” authorities announced Wednesday.

The parade will now start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.

According to Treasure Island officials, the holiday celebration at Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis will also be pushed back to Dec. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The boat parade will kick off from this spot.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a DJ, interactive entertainers, and food/beverage concessions, will be present at Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis.

As for the Captain’s Celebration and Cookout, the event will still be held on Dec. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Registered participants will pick up their boat numbers, two meal tickets, and a raffle ticket. The event will be filled with live music, lawn games and more.

For more information, a map of the parade route, or more, contact the Treasure Island Parks and Recreation Department at 727-547-4575, ext. 221.