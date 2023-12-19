TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whether you burned the Christmas ham or want to try out a new tradition, there are several restaurants open for business on Christmas Day this year.
Below you can find a list of local restaurants that will be serving meals on Christmas Day. Hours may vary, so make sure to call the restaurant for the most up-to-date information.
- 82 Degrees
- Acropolis Greek Taverna
- American Social
- Azure at EDITION
- Bon Appetit
- Brio Italian Grille
- Cabanas Grill
- Caddy’s
- Castile Restaurant
- The Chateau
- Chart House Restaurant
- Clayton’s Siesta Grille
- Clear Sky Club Haus
- Clear Sky on Cleveland
- Daily News Restaurant
- The Dan
- The Deep End
- Denny’s
- Drift Kitchen & Bar at Lido Beach Resort
- Dunkin’
- Élevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar
- Evoq
- Flor Fina
- Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar
- HEW Parlor & Chophouse
- Hogan’s Hangout
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Julian Restaurant
- K Club Bar & Bistro and Vantage Rooftop Bar
- Kona Grill
- Latitude 28
- Le Colonne Restaurant- St. Armands
- Luna Restaurant and Lounge
- Mad Beach Cantina
- Market Salamander Grille
- McDonald’s
- Oystercatchers
- Parasol
- Red Lobster
- Rivers Edge
- Rusty Pelican
- Sal Rosa
- Sculley’s Seafood Restaurant
- SIX
- Skidders Restaurant
- Starbucks
- Sugar Factory
- Texas de Brazil
- Timpano Hyde Park
- Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill
- Tzeva
- Village Inn
- Waffle House
- Whiskey Joe’s
- Wink Wink Modern Lounge