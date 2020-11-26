LIVE NOW /
Thanksgiving 2020: Which grocery stores are open in Tampa Bay?

Home for the Holidays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The cost of cooking up a Thanksgiving meal is the lowest it has been in 10 years, according to the American Farm Bureau. The bureau’s 35th annual survey shows the average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 in 2020 is $46.90, less than $5 per person.

Many local shoppers told 8 On Your Side, they don’t wait to get the groceries they need for their holiday dinners. “We usually start, probably, a week before—prepping, getting things going,” said Dennis Carlson.

Others said a last minute holiday shopping trips are a tradition.

“It’s always packed. You wait in line and that just is what it is,” said Carressa Paschal.

If you’re looking for a last minute ingredient for your Thanksgiving feast, 8 On You Side wants to help. Many major grocery store chains are closed for the holiday, but some supermarkets in Tampa Bay will be open on Thursday.

Here are the stores that are open for Thanksgiving:

Here are the stores that are closed:

  • Publix
  • Walmart
  • Walmart Marketplace
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Sam’s Club
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

